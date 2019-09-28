|
|
Barbara Ann Cunningham (née Freeman)
Knoxville - Barbara Ann Cunningham (née Freeman) died suddenly on September 14, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee at the age of 65. Survived by Husband (Ted) Edward J. Cunningham III and Daughter Annabeth Smith.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 2 PM Wallace Memorial Baptist Church in Knoxville. Kent Williams will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Barbara's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , the Great Smoky Mountain Council Boy Scouts of America, Tennessee Wesleyan University Music Department, and the Wallace Memorial Baptist Church Women's Ministry.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 28, 2019