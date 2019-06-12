|
Barbara Ann Gay
Sweetwater - Barbara Ann (Koehl) Gay, 68, of Sweetwater, went home to our lord, Sunday 06/09/2019, at home with her family. Barbara was born in Houston and raised in Victoria, Texas. She worked for the Texas Workforce Commission for 32 years prior to retiring and moving to Sweetwater with her husband Gary N. Gay. She was preceded in death by her father, Roland Koehl; brother-in-law, Len Hudgeons. She is survived by her husband, Gary Gay; mother, Dortohy (Zoschke) Koehl; sister, Connie Maroney; brother-in-law, Tom Maroney; sister, Elizabeth (Liz) Hudgeons; nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. A memorial service will be conducted on June 22nd in Victoria, TX.
In lieu of flowers please support the BCRF (Breast Cancer Research Foundation)
https://www.bcrf.org/
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 12, 2019