Services
Kyker Funeral Homes
113 West North Street
Sweetwater, TN 37874
(423) 337-5033
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
113 West North Street
Sweetwater, TN 37874
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Gay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Gay

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Ann Gay Obituary
Barbara Ann Gay

Sweetwater - Barbara Ann (Koehl) Gay, 68, of Sweetwater, went home to our lord, Sunday 06/09/2019, at home with her family. Barbara was born in Houston and raised in Victoria, Texas. She worked for the Texas Workforce Commission for 32 years prior to retiring and moving to Sweetwater with her husband Gary N. Gay. She was preceded in death by her father, Roland Koehl; brother-in-law, Len Hudgeons. She is survived by her husband, Gary Gay; mother, Dortohy (Zoschke) Koehl; sister, Connie Maroney; brother-in-law, Tom Maroney; sister, Elizabeth (Liz) Hudgeons; nephews and nieces.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. A memorial service will be conducted on June 22nd in Victoria, TX.

In lieu of flowers please support the BCRF (Breast Cancer Research Foundation)

https://www.bcrf.org/
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now