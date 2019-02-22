Services
Barbara Ann "Bobbie" Harrell

Barbara Ann "Bobbie" Harrell Obituary
Barbara "Bobbie" Ann Harrell

Knoxville, TN

Barbara "Bobbie" Ann Harrell, of Knoxville, joined the love of her life, George Harrell, on February 18, 2019. Although she enjoyed taking care of others through her job as a CNA, her

passions were painting, gardening and building doll

houses. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband; parents,

Delbert and Dora Kitts. She is survived by her children, Jeanne and James Dotson; grandson, Dustin Troutt; host of extended

family. The family will received friends on Sunday, February 24th, from 12-2 pm at Berry Highland South, 9010 E. Simpson Road, Knoxville, TN 37920. Graveside service will follow. Shared memories and expressions' of sympathy can be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 22, 2019
