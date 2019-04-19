Services
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Barbara Ann Heath

Barbara Ann Heath

Maynardville, TN

Barbara Ann Heath - age 60 of Maynardville, went to meet her Heavenly Father on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Barbara attended Circle Assembly of God. She loved her family and enjoyed being around people, especially her church family.

She is preceded in death by her father, Donald Wolfe; and sisters, Vivian Heath and Darla. Barbara is survived by her husband of 42 years, Mark Allen Heath; sons, Mark Anthony and Joseph Aaron Heath; mother, Jo Ann Wolfe; niece, Davida Henderson; and nephews, Lucas and Brody Henderson.

At the family's request no services are planned at this time. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Barbara Heath. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2019
