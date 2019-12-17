|
Barbara Ann Julian
Knoxville - Barbara Ann Julian, 85, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord December 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband Jerry Julian. Survivors include, daughter Julia Buckner and husband Johnny, grandchildren Alissa Travis and son-in-law to be Chris Tudor and Liam Travis, great-grandchildren Lucy and Malorie Tudor, siblings Phyllis Whitt (Ronnie), Wanda Sherrod (Gene), Issac Cope (Dorothy), Richard Cope (Betty), Junior Cope (Betty), several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Friday, December 20, 2019, with service to follow. Interment will be held at a later date. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019