Barbara Ann "Barb" Malone
Tellico Village, TN - Mrs. Barbara Ann "Barb" Malone died at home in Tellico Village, TN; on August 24, 2019 at the age of 76 after a courageous struggle with illness.
Barbara is survived by her husband, William Malone; her children, Kelly Malone, and Charles Malone; her Malone grandchildren Aidan, Ian, and Callan; and her sisters, Catherine Dufrin, and Dr. Claire Trescott. She is preceded in death by her brother, Charles Trescott, her sister, Mary Trescott Norris; and her parents Margaret and Robert Trescott.
Barbara was born on October 3, 1942 in Dearborn, Michigan to Margaret Enright Trescott, and Robert Trescott. A large part of her life was caring for others and caring about others; maybe because she was the eldest of 5 children. Her first formal job in life was taking care of a cabin of young children as a summer counselor at a CYO Camp on Lake Huron in Michigan.
As a registered nurse she enjoyed working in many places. She started her nursing career at Massachusetts General Hospital; where she was the first head nurse of the Kidney Transplant Unit. Another one of her nursing jobs was with the Cass City, Michigan school district. After earning a degree in sociology, she loved her second career as a Nursing home and Rehab hospital Admissions Director in Upper St. Claire, Pennsylvania; Huntsville, Alabama; and in Eastern Tennessee. She formed lifelong bonds with the friends she met while nursing, and who she lived with on Beacon Street in Boston, Massachusetts. While living and nursing in Boston, her wonderful friends introduced her to her future husband, William, a metallurgical process engineer. The couple lived in many wonderful communities and kept several friends in the Northeast; in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Barbara and William raised and loved their two children while living in Connecticut, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.
She used her sharp mind in her academics, her career, reading, and as she followed the events and challenges of the world. Barbara's friends, relatives, and family remember her as a people person, with plenty to share, always listening caringly, and for sharing her beautiful smile and heart.
Barbara shared her mind and heart after retirement by volunteering to help community members in need with their health, and as an advocate in navigating the maze of eldercare. She shared her thoughts and humor with her friends at book discussion clubs, social gatherings, at the gym, and anywhere she crossed paths with a friendly face.
A memorial mass is scheduled for 11:00am, Friday, October 11 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church; 1580 St. Thomas Way, Lenoir City, TN; with a reception to follow in the church hall. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Barbara's life.
The family is extremely thankful for all of Barbara's fellow healthcare workers who cared for her and her family in 2018 and 2019. Family members are also eternally grateful for the prayers and love that relatives and friends have shared with them.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019