Barbara Ann Patterson, age 64 of Clinton, passed away suddenly Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center. She was a 1972 graduate of Lake City High School. She enjoyed helping each year with the Anderson County Toy Drive. Her greatest loves where her family and her canine companion.

Preceded in death by her son, Dana Shane Woodward and father, Robert C. Smith.

She is survived by her grandson, Austin Woodward; mother, Bessie Wojtowicz; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Cleona Smith; and nieces, Angie Gray and Regina Eshleman.

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Kidney Foundations of East Tennessee; 4450 Walker Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37917 Holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019
