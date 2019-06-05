|
Barbara Ann Turner age 83, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on Monday June 3, 2019 at her home holding both her daughters hands. She was a member of Halls Baptist Church. She also was a member of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband Neagil J. Turner. She is survived by her daughters Cherie Ann Reese and Mary Ellen Goss, grandchildren: Karah Reese, Breanna Reese, and Mason Whitfield; siblings: Charles Nelson, Wanda Paysinger, Kenny Nelson and Joan Davis; along with several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at their convenience on Thursday June 6, 2019 at Rose Mortuary Broadway CHapel from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet on Friday June 7, 2019 at Harrison Chilhowee Cemetery (Seymour) at 10:45 am for an 11:00 am graveside service officiated by Rev. Gene Nelson and eulogy by Megan Doud.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 5 to June 6, 2019