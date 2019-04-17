|
|
Barbara Ann Vandergriff
Knoxville, TN
Barbara Ann Vandergriff - of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on April 15, 2019, at the age of 75. Barbara was a lifelong member of Marbledale Baptist Church but most importantly she was a child of God. She retired from Lewis, King, Krieg, and Waldrop attorney's office after 27 years of dedicated service. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack M. Vandergriff; parents, Leonard and Mildred Cox; and brother, Richard Cox. She is survived by her children, Tommy (Kristen) Vandergriff, Richard (Amy) Vandergriff, and Melissa (Rusty) Maples; grandchildren, Corey Bowling, Lauren Vandergriff, Lindsey Vandergriff, Jordan (Jamey) Tilley, Shawn Gonya, Taylor Vandergriff, and Parker Gentry; great grandchildren, Jackson Yarber, Kennedy Bowling, and Ari Mintz. She is also survived by her brothers, AJ (Wanda) Cox, Fred (April) Cox, and Johnny (Becky) Cox; sisters, Jean Creswell and Ruth Brown; and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM at Marbledale Baptist Church followed by a funeral service at 8 PM officiated by Rev. Ronnie Owens. Family and friends will meet on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Marbledale Baptist Church to go in
procession to Asbury Cemetery for a 10:00 AM graveside
service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019