1/1
Barbara Ann Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Wilson

Lake City - Barbara Ann Wilson, Age 85 of Lake City passed away, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Freedom Assisted Living in Sevierville, TN. She was born November 2, 1934 in Petros, TN to the late Hubert and Lucy Mcelhaney Stonecipher. Barbara was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lake City. She was retired from K-25 and enjoyed watching sports and spending time with her family. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Virgil "Buck" Wilson, brother, Leon Stonecipher, sisters, Rondy Leffew and Theda Farmer. Survivors Niece Judy Kilgore & husband Darrel, LaFollette, Nephews Larry Leffew & wife Jewel, Duff, Gary Farmer & wife Kaye Seymour, Great Niece Carol Stevens, LaFollette, Great Nephews Chris Leffew & wife Christy Duff Dustin Farmer, Knoxville Great Great Nieces Megan Leffew, Duff, McKenzie StevensLaFollette, Great Great Nephews Shane Stevens LaFollette Bryan Leffew Duff, Very Special Friends, Raymond Jobe & wife Sandy, Lake City.The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Misty Boling and Nurse Jan and the staff of the Freedom Assisted Living for all the loving care provided.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips Officiating.

Interment: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Campbell Memorial Gardens in LaFollette, TN.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hatmaker Funeral Home
503 South Main Street
Lake City, TN 37769
865-426-2158
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hatmaker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved