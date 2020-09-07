Barbara Ann Wilson



Lake City - Barbara Ann Wilson, Age 85 of Lake City passed away, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Freedom Assisted Living in Sevierville, TN. She was born November 2, 1934 in Petros, TN to the late Hubert and Lucy Mcelhaney Stonecipher. Barbara was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lake City. She was retired from K-25 and enjoyed watching sports and spending time with her family. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Virgil "Buck" Wilson, brother, Leon Stonecipher, sisters, Rondy Leffew and Theda Farmer. Survivors Niece Judy Kilgore & husband Darrel, LaFollette, Nephews Larry Leffew & wife Jewel, Duff, Gary Farmer & wife Kaye Seymour, Great Niece Carol Stevens, LaFollette, Great Nephews Chris Leffew & wife Christy Duff Dustin Farmer, Knoxville Great Great Nieces Megan Leffew, Duff, McKenzie StevensLaFollette, Great Great Nephews Shane Stevens LaFollette Bryan Leffew Duff, Very Special Friends, Raymond Jobe & wife Sandy, Lake City.The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Misty Boling and Nurse Jan and the staff of the Freedom Assisted Living for all the loving care provided.



Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.



Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips Officiating.



Interment: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Campbell Memorial Gardens in LaFollette, TN.









