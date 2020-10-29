Barbara Arnold Broome
Knoxville - Barbara Arnold Broome, age 87, passed away October 28, 2020. Barbara was a member of Sharon Baptist Church. She was predeceased by her husband, Bob Broome and daughter, Cindy Heath, her brothers, Horace and Fred Arnold, and her sister, Martha Phillips. Barbara worked in Fourth Circuit Court with her sister and so many special friends for many years. She was a talented seamstress and a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Cate (Gary Cate) and special niece, Kelly Clayton (great niece, Jessica Clayton). Grandchildren, Jon Bell (Amy Bell), Becky Paris (Bobby Paris), Alex Cate (Jessica Cate) and Amy Campbell (Will Campbell). Great grandchildren, William, Spencer and Louis Bell and J. T. Siedler, Watson and Campbell Cate, Hallie, Hasten and Wren Campbell. Thanks so much to Morning Pointe of Powell for your loving care and kindness. You were family to mom. Friends may come by at their convenience between 10:00am-5:00pm on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. A private graveside service will be held per her request. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any gifts in mom's memory go to the Missions of Sharon Baptist Church, 7916 Pedigo Rd Knoxville, TN 37938. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com