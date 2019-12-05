Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:45 PM - 2:00 PM
Washburn Cemetery
Washburn, TN
Graveside service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Washburn Cemetery
Washburn, TN
Barbara Beeler McGinnis Obituary
Barbara Beeler McGinnis

Washburn - Barbara Beeler McGinnis-age 84 of Washburn went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her home. Preceded in death by brothers and sisters-in-law, J. R. (Grace) Beeler; Don (Wanda) Beeler; Bill (Lillian) Beeler, all of Washburn; Hazel Lester of Tazewell.

She is survived by her children, Rick (Alice) McGinnis of Knoxville; Rita (Jim) Teffteller of Rutledge; Debbie (Gary) Wood and Jeff McGinnis, all of Washburn. She had eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Saturday, December 7, 2019 with funeral services to follow at 7 P.M. Saturday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Randy Beeler officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45 P.M. Sunday at the Washburn Cemetery in Washburn for a 2 P.M. graveside service. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
