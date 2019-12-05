|
Barbara Beeler McGinnis
Washburn - Barbara Beeler McGinnis-age 84 of Washburn went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her home. Preceded in death by brothers and sisters-in-law, J. R. (Grace) Beeler; Don (Wanda) Beeler; Bill (Lillian) Beeler, all of Washburn; Hazel Lester of Tazewell.
She is survived by her children, Rick (Alice) McGinnis of Knoxville; Rita (Jim) Teffteller of Rutledge; Debbie (Gary) Wood and Jeff McGinnis, all of Washburn. She had eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Saturday, December 7, 2019 with funeral services to follow at 7 P.M. Saturday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Randy Beeler officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45 P.M. Sunday at the Washburn Cemetery in Washburn for a 2 P.M. graveside service. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019