Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Foster's Chapel Baptist Church
2101 Ault Rd.
Knoxville, TN
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Foster's Chapel Baptist Church
2101 Ault Rd.
Knoxville, TN
Barbara Blair Ray Obituary
Barbara Blair Ray

- - Barbara Blair Ray, age 85, made her journey to Heaven, June 26, 2019.

Preceded in death by parents, William and Annie Blair; husband, Larry Leonard Ray, and son, Donald McClendon.

Left to cherish her memories are, devoted daughter, Darlene Tate; sons, Steven (Melissa) Ray, Leonard (Travonda) Blair, Larry Blair, and Ronald (Charlotte) Blair, a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Nema (Lewis) Brown and Carrie Solomon, and a host of other family members.

Family will receive friends, 6:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Foster's Chapel Baptist Church, 2101 Ault Rd. Knoxville, TN 37914 with celebration of life services 7:00 p.m., Pastor Joseph Tolbert, Officiating.

Arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 30, 2019
