|
|
Barbara Blair Ray
- - Barbara Blair Ray, age 85, made her journey to Heaven, June 26, 2019.
Preceded in death by parents, William and Annie Blair; husband, Larry Leonard Ray, and son, Donald McClendon.
Left to cherish her memories are, devoted daughter, Darlene Tate; sons, Steven (Melissa) Ray, Leonard (Travonda) Blair, Larry Blair, and Ronald (Charlotte) Blair, a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Nema (Lewis) Brown and Carrie Solomon, and a host of other family members.
Family will receive friends, 6:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Foster's Chapel Baptist Church, 2101 Ault Rd. Knoxville, TN 37914 with celebration of life services 7:00 p.m., Pastor Joseph Tolbert, Officiating.
Arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 30, 2019