|
|
Barbara Blankenship Casenburg Knoph
Knoxville, TN
Barbara Blankenship Casenburg Knoph, age 90, of Knoxville entered The Kingdom of Heaven on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
In one word, my mother was tough! She was never one to feel sorry for herself. Barbara handled many family tragedies that would have broken the most seasoned veteran. Her faith in The Lord was steadfast.
Barbara was a very active member at Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church, where she served in many ways until her dementia from Alzheimer's became too much to overcome. She was generous with her time visiting shut-ins, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities. Her friends will fondly remember receiving countless cards of encouragement, birthday wishes, Valentine's, etc. from her desk.
Barbara enjoyed long walks in Sequoyah Hills every day, rain or shine. She took great joy in watching the blue jays, squirrels, and chipmunks that she put food out for every day. Barbara was also a great cook and was always baking something sweet. Barbara was well-traveled and especially enjoyed a trip to The Holy Land with her church group. She also loved going to the beach and collected too many shells to count.
The last years of her life were lived with dignity at Avenir Memory Care in Farragut. There are not enough words to describe the excellent care and compassion that Mom and I received from every single member of the staff everyday of her stay. I would also like to thank the wonderful staff of Smoky Mountain Hospice. Special thanks to Herbana Dickinson for her help at the very beginning of mom's journey.
Barbara was preceded in death by her first husband, William F. Casenburg and three of their four children, son, Casey Casenburg and daughters, Baby Girl Casenburg and Cyd Casenburg. Also preceded in death by her second husband, Nicoli Knoph. She is survived by her son, Philip Alan Casenburg. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 10, 2019: the Chapel of Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Mark Lampley officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in Barron Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902. Online
condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 8 to May 9, 2019