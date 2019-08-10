|
Barbara Blazer Bull
Jonesborough - Barbara Blazer Bull, 82, of Jonesborough, passed away on August 7, 2019, with her family by her side.
Born in Cocke County, Barbara graduated Parrottsville High School in 1954. Barbara married her beloved Donald Bull, on December 22, 1954, and they spent over 64 years together, hand-in-hand, creating a beautiful family and legacy together.
Barbara attended Knoxville Business College and worked at Home Federal Savings and Loan, Gordon Furniture, then Farm Credit Services until her retirement in 1999. Barbara and Don moved to Jonesborough in 1959, and she joined Jonesborough United Methodist Church, where she was a devoted member until her death. She fellowshipped with dear friends as a member of the Sarah Mayes Women's Circle and Emmaus Reunion Group.
Barbara will be lovingly and forever remembered by her husband, Donald Bull, her daughter, Donna Malone (Steve), her grandchildren Allison Cotton (Ian), Stephanie Malone, Eric Bull, Gregory Bull, Bradley Bull, and Rachel Bull, her great-grandson, George Cotton, her sister Virginia Sheldon, and her brother-in-law Marcus Neas. Barbara will also be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, cherished friends, and her Jonesborough United Methodist Church family. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Cloyd and Ruby Blazer, her sister Mary Neas, her son, David Bull, and her daughter-in-law, Jamie Bull.
Known to her family and other loved ones as "Mommy Mommy," Barbara exemplified Christian love and service to her family, her friends, her church, and anyone who met her. Quick to show kindness and affection through word and deed, Barbara brought joy to those around her with a smile, a squeeze, a handwritten note, an apple pie, a laugh, and a kiss. She has left an unfillable space in the hearts of her family and her community, and is loved forever.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 10, at 11 a.m. at Monte Vista in Johnson City, followed by a Celebration of Life service at Jonesborough United Methodist Church at 5 p.m., officiated by Pastor Karen Lane. The family will receive friends at the Church prior to the service from 2-5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the Jonesborough United Methodist Church Memorial Fund and Holston Home for Children.
Condolences may be sent to the Bull family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 10, 2019