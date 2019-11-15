Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:45 AM
Thorn Grove Cemetery
More Obituaries for Barbara Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Byrd

Barbara Byrd Obituary
Barbara Byrd

Knoxville - Barbara Ruth Byrd - age 64 of Knoxville passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. Of the Baptist faith. Barbara was a loving mother, sister, and friend to all who knew her. Preceded in death by parents, Floyd Byrd and Charlotte Fawver Byrd; and brother, Alan Byrd. Survived by son, Justin Gibson; daughter, Julie Gibson; brother, Mark Byrd; and sisters, Brenda (Mike) Glenn, Carol (Billy) McCann. Special thanks to the UT Hospice Group for their care of Barbara. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Monday, November 18, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Bob Province and Rev. Bruce Martin officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM on Tuesday at Thorn Grove Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
