Barbara Canter Ford
Barbara Canter Ford

Knoxville - Barbara (Norton) Canter Ford, age 76, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully at home with her devoted children by her side on November 22, 2020. Barbara was a giving, loving and kind lady who always put others first. She was humble but strong and would do anything for her family. She will always be remembered for taking care of everyone and her strong spirit.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Kate Norton and brothers, Kenny, William and Rex Norton. She is survived by her beloved children, Sherry Canter, Jack Canter, Randy Canter and Barbara Canter and husband Taurence "RoRo" Easterly; grandchildren, Ryan (Rita) Deatherage, Shane Canter, Devin Canter, David Canter, Corey Canter, Lindsey Canter, Grace Canter; great-grandchildren, Patience, Passion, Promise, Jakobi, Julyanna, Isabella, Patrick, Christopher, Zachariah, Trinity, Sophia; brother, Ray (Sherry)Norton; and other extended family and friends.

The Funeral Service is Sunday, November 29th at 2:00pm at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd, Knoxville, TN. Receiving of Friends will begin at 1:00pm, with social distancing practices observed. The Interment will follow the service at Berry Highland South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Young Williams Animal Center in Barbara's memory. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
