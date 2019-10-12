Services
Barbara Christine (Warwick) Booker


1936 - 2019
Barbara Christine (Warwick) Booker Obituary
Barbara Christine (Warwick) Booker

Luttrell - Barbara Christine (Warwick) Booker - age 83 of Luttrell, was born August 8, 1936 and passed away October 12, 2019. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Tater Valley.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Swain Gail Booker and great granddaughter, Daryn Corum. Barbara is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Dale Corum, Patti and Len Padgett, Janie and Carlton Coram and Candy Booker; grandchildren, Dale Corum, II, Dwayne (Darla) Corum, Joe Padgett and fiancée, Jayna George and Lakin Swain Brock; great granddaughter, Dalyn Corum; very special aunt, Peggy Warwick and son, Jimmy Warwick; sisters-in-law, Sharon Booker Voigt and Zetti Booker; and brother-in-law, Don Jackson.

The family will receive friends, Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Jason Walker and Reverend Joe Padgett officiating. Family and friends will meet at Trinity Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2019 to go in procession to Haun Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. interment service. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Barbara Booker. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
