Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church
Visitation
Following Services
Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Spence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara D. Spence

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara D. Spence Obituary
Barbara D. Spence

Knoxville - Barbara D. Spence, age 77, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019 at the home of her beloved caregiver, Parivash Henley in Knoxville, Tennessee. She is, indeed, absent in the body and present with the Lord. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a doting grandmother, and a cherished sister.

A native of Walnut Cove, North Carolina, Barbara attended Emmanuel College before marrying her high school sweetheart. Barbara was a Christian for over 60 years, and a member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church for more than 20 years. She loved the Lord and told others about His love at every opportunity. She loved people and never met a stranger. She could strike up a conversation in line at the grocery store, on an elevator, or in a waiting room, and always ended her chats with, "Jesus loves you and so do I."

Over the years Barbara held several positions outside the home as an operator with the telephone company, a music librarian for a church, and an administrative assistant in public relations with her Alma Mater, Emmanuel College. She was also eager to share her talents on a volunteer basis, helping with children's choirs at church, and teaching students in the local high school drama program to sew and design costumes for productions. Barbara saw beauty in everything, and was known for taking things that others had cast away and transforming them into beautiful works of art. She found joy in drawing, painting, sewing, and tinkering with her found treasures.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert J. Spence, and her parents, Kenneth and Rachel Dantzler. She is survived by her sister, Leta Dantzler; children, Kimberly Fuller, Kelley Jones and husband Steve, Kenny Spence and wife Sandy; and grandchildren, Rob Jones, Sydney Jones, Robby Fuller, D.J. Spence, and Abby Spence.

A celebration of life service will be held in the chapel at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 23, 2019. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Knoxville Christian Arts Ministries (KnoxCAM), at their website, knoxcam.org, or by check to Knoxville Christian Arts Ministries, 9132 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923.

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -