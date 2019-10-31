|
Barbara D. Spence
Knoxville - Barbara D. Spence, age 77, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019 at the home of her beloved caregiver, Parivash Henley in Knoxville, Tennessee. She is, indeed, absent in the body and present with the Lord. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a doting grandmother, and a cherished sister.
A native of Walnut Cove, North Carolina, Barbara attended Emmanuel College before marrying her high school sweetheart. Barbara was a Christian for over 60 years, and a member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church for more than 20 years. She loved the Lord and told others about His love at every opportunity. She loved people and never met a stranger. She could strike up a conversation in line at the grocery store, on an elevator, or in a waiting room, and always ended her chats with, "Jesus loves you and so do I."
Over the years Barbara held several positions outside the home as an operator with the telephone company, a music librarian for a church, and an administrative assistant in public relations with her Alma Mater, Emmanuel College. She was also eager to share her talents on a volunteer basis, helping with children's choirs at church, and teaching students in the local high school drama program to sew and design costumes for productions. Barbara saw beauty in everything, and was known for taking things that others had cast away and transforming them into beautiful works of art. She found joy in drawing, painting, sewing, and tinkering with her found treasures.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert J. Spence, and her parents, Kenneth and Rachel Dantzler. She is survived by her sister, Leta Dantzler; children, Kimberly Fuller, Kelley Jones and husband Steve, Kenny Spence and wife Sandy; and grandchildren, Rob Jones, Sydney Jones, Robby Fuller, D.J. Spence, and Abby Spence.
A celebration of life service will be held in the chapel at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 23, 2019. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Knoxville Christian Arts Ministries (KnoxCAM), at their website, knoxcam.org, or by check to Knoxville Christian Arts Ministries, 9132 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 22, 2019