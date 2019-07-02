Services
Lenoir City - Barbara N. Davis Richardson - age 73 of Lenoir City formerly of Savannah, TN passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a dedicated homemaker. Barbara enjoyed quilting, sewing and gardening. She was preceded in death by parents, Varris and Cleo Davis. Survived by her husband of 56 years, James Richardson; children: Delane Richardson (Mary), April Best (Mark), Shane Richardson (Cindy), Brandon Richardson (Christy), Heath Richardson, and Jonathon Richardson; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; brother, Mike Davis (Vicky); sister, Wanda Smith (David); several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wednesday, July 3rd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Chasteen officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m. Thursday morning at Woodlawn Cemetery in Lenoir City for graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 2, 2019
