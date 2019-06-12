|
Barbara Elizabeth Foster Burrows
Signal Mountain - Barbara Elizabeth Foster Burrows, 73, a resident of Signal Mountain, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, in Chattanooga, TN while in hospice care.
Barbara was a wonderful and kind person. She worked as a clinical social worker in health care settings including Grady Hospital, T.C. Thompson, M.D. Anderson and Tennova Hospice in Knoxville. She lived at Alexian Brother's Village with her husband and was a member of the Order of the Daughters of the King.
She leaves behind a loving and supportive family and many good friends who will miss her and cherish her memory.
Survivors include her husband, Stanyarne Burrows, III; sister, Anne Curtis and brother, John (Margo) Foster; nieces and nephews: Polly Curtis (Milton) and Ben Curtis (Cassie), Julia M. (Terry) Hood, daughter, Emma; Catherine Murray and son, Trey; Alex (Stephanie) Murray; sister-in-law, Virginia B. (Richard) Murray; cousins, Peggy (Bill) White, Henry (Jane) Henegar, Tena Boehm, Brisco (Ann) Rodgers, Lea Valentine, Katherine Mayfield, Roddy (Julie) Rogers, Clarke (Joe) Harrison, Charlotte (Ray) Chambers, Gary Brown and sister Chadwick.
She is predeceased by her parents Mary Thomas Foster Fleury, John Shaw Foster, Jr., and step-father William E. Fleury.
We enjoyed Barbara's compassion, joyfulness, patience, and sense of humor. She was a good person who embraced life. We will miss her and are grateful for her kindness, devotion, and love.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 630 Mississippi Avenue, Signal Mountain, TN.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church.
Arrangements are by Cremation Center of Chattanooga, 1345 Hickory Valley Road, Chattanooga.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 12, 2019