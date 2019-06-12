Services
St Timothy's Episcopal Church
630 Mississippi Ave
Signal Mountain, TN 37377
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Timothy's Episcopal Church
630 Mississippi Avenue
Signal Mountain, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Burrows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Elizabeth Foster Burrows

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Elizabeth Foster Burrows Obituary
Barbara Elizabeth Foster Burrows

Signal Mountain - Barbara Elizabeth Foster Burrows, 73, a resident of Signal Mountain, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, in Chattanooga, TN while in hospice care.

Barbara was a wonderful and kind person. She worked as a clinical social worker in health care settings including Grady Hospital, T.C. Thompson, M.D. Anderson and Tennova Hospice in Knoxville. She lived at Alexian Brother's Village with her husband and was a member of the Order of the Daughters of the King.

She leaves behind a loving and supportive family and many good friends who will miss her and cherish her memory.

Survivors include her husband, Stanyarne Burrows, III; sister, Anne Curtis and brother, John (Margo) Foster; nieces and nephews: Polly Curtis (Milton) and Ben Curtis (Cassie), Julia M. (Terry) Hood, daughter, Emma; Catherine Murray and son, Trey; Alex (Stephanie) Murray; sister-in-law, Virginia B. (Richard) Murray; cousins, Peggy (Bill) White, Henry (Jane) Henegar, Tena Boehm, Brisco (Ann) Rodgers, Lea Valentine, Katherine Mayfield, Roddy (Julie) Rogers, Clarke (Joe) Harrison, Charlotte (Ray) Chambers, Gary Brown and sister Chadwick.

She is predeceased by her parents Mary Thomas Foster Fleury, John Shaw Foster, Jr., and step-father William E. Fleury.

We enjoyed Barbara's compassion, joyfulness, patience, and sense of humor. She was a good person who embraced life. We will miss her and are grateful for her kindness, devotion, and love.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 630 Mississippi Avenue, Signal Mountain, TN.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church.

Arrangements are by Cremation Center of Chattanooga, 1345 Hickory Valley Road, Chattanooga.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.