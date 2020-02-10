Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Barbara Elizabeth Johnson Richardson

Lenoir City - Barbara Elizabeth Johnson Richardson - age 79 of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. She attended Fairview Baptist Church in Sweetwater. Barbara retired from Viskase in Loudon after many years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lucille Johnson; brothers, R. H. Johnson and Bill Johnson and special cousin, Donnie Huffman. Survived by her son, Tommy Leon Richardson Jr.; brother, James (Red) Johnson; caregiver Billie Christa; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 14th at Click Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Adam Henry officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Saturday morning and proceed to the Lenoir City Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. Serving as pallbearers: Bob Johnson, Charlie Donaldson, Freddie Ortiz, Ronald West, Jimmy Lawson and Gary Wilson. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
