Barbara Enoch Finch
Knoxville - Barbara Enoch Finch, age 77, of Knoxville, formerly of McKenzie passed away Monday morning, June 29, 2020 at her home.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Finch.

She is survived by her children, Tom Finch and wife, Mickey of Farragut, Tracy Finch; grandchildren, Anthony Finch, Ian Troxler, Trent Troxler, Naya Finch, Jordan and Logan Boatwright; great grandchildren, Natalie Finch and Cordell Johnson; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Robert.

A private graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Paris, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
