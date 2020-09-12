Barbara Faye Moore
Knoxville - Barbara Faye "Squirt" Moore age 78, of Knoxville, passed away, Friday September 11, 2020 surrounded by the ones who loved her. She resided in Rockwood, TN. the last months of her life with her niece Christie Humphrey and family. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Donald Jack Moore, Sr., four sisters, and four brothers. She is survived by her two sons Donald Jack Moore, Jr. of Knoxville, Mr. and Mrs. Sean Moore of Knoxville; and many nieces and nephews. A very special thanks from the family to Kathy Whaley for helping care for Barbara, she really cared about her a lot. Pallbearers Donald Jack Moore, Jr. Sean Moore, Josh Grigg, Johnny Humphrey, Samantha Humphrey and Lacy Kiser. The family will receive friends Monday September 14, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL, immediately followed by a 7:00 pm funeral service. Family and friends will meet Tuesday September 15, 2020 at 11:45 am at Cox View Cemetery for a 12:00 pm interment service. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com
.