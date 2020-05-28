Barbara Foust
Rockford - Barbara Ann Foust - age 71 of Rockford passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Member of Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church. Veteran of the US Air Force as a Staff Sergeant. Preceded in death by parents, Dillard and Edith Jones; brothers, Eddie, Stanley, and Charles Jones; and sister-in-law, Peggy Jones. Survived by step-son, Kenny Foust; step-daughter, Diane Gideon; step-grandson, Christian McCall; brothers, Dillard Jones, Jr.; and sister, Brenda Hundley. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Smiles, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Rockford - Barbara Ann Foust - age 71 of Rockford passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Member of Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church. Veteran of the US Air Force as a Staff Sergeant. Preceded in death by parents, Dillard and Edith Jones; brothers, Eddie, Stanley, and Charles Jones; and sister-in-law, Peggy Jones. Survived by step-son, Kenny Foust; step-daughter, Diane Gideon; step-grandson, Christian McCall; brothers, Dillard Jones, Jr.; and sister, Brenda Hundley. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Smiles, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 28 to Jun. 1, 2020.