Barbara Foust
Barbara Foust

Rockford - Barbara Ann Foust - age 71 of Rockford passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Member of Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church. Veteran of the US Air Force as a Staff Sergeant. Preceded in death by parents, Dillard and Edith Jones; brothers, Eddie, Stanley, and Charles Jones; and sister-in-law, Peggy Jones. Survived by step-son, Kenny Foust; step-daughter, Diane Gideon; step-grandson, Christian McCall; brothers, Dillard Jones, Jr.; and sister, Brenda Hundley. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Smiles, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 28 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
