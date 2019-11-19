|
Barbara Green Rogers
Lenoir City - Barbara Green Rogers age 80 of Lenoir City passed away Monday morning, November 18, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Kingston Pike Baptist Church. Barbara was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a gifted seamstress and worked in several hosiery mills. Barbara was a hard working homemaker who also loved gardening. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Herschel W. Rogers; parents, Earl and Mary Kate Green; siblings: Helen Mills, Edna Dutton, Wayne Green, Colleen Range and an infant brother, Olan Green. Survived by her children, Bobby Rogers and wife, Patricia, Timothy Rogers and Kimberly Rogers; grandchildren, Joshua Rogers and wife, Elizabeth, and Kevin Rogers; great-grandson, Noah Rogers; brother-in-law, George "Babe" Range; sisters-in-law, Jean Green, Joyce Justice, Barbara Luttrell, Betty Daniel, and Debbie Rogers; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thanks to her caregivers, Dawn, Karen and Marie. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Dr. Ronny Jones officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Thursday morning and proceed to the Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019