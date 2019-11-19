Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Green Rogers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Green Rogers Obituary
Barbara Green Rogers

Lenoir City - Barbara Green Rogers age 80 of Lenoir City passed away Monday morning, November 18, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Kingston Pike Baptist Church. Barbara was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a gifted seamstress and worked in several hosiery mills. Barbara was a hard working homemaker who also loved gardening. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Herschel W. Rogers; parents, Earl and Mary Kate Green; siblings: Helen Mills, Edna Dutton, Wayne Green, Colleen Range and an infant brother, Olan Green. Survived by her children, Bobby Rogers and wife, Patricia, Timothy Rogers and Kimberly Rogers; grandchildren, Joshua Rogers and wife, Elizabeth, and Kevin Rogers; great-grandson, Noah Rogers; brother-in-law, George "Babe" Range; sisters-in-law, Jean Green, Joyce Justice, Barbara Luttrell, Betty Daniel, and Debbie Rogers; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thanks to her caregivers, Dawn, Karen and Marie. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Dr. Ronny Jones officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Thursday morning and proceed to the Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -