Barbara Harris
Powell - Barbara Jean Peace Harris- age 78, of Powell, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who loved with her whole heart and was loved by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Ann Peace and husband, Delmer Keener Harris. She is survived by her son, Del (Malinda) Harris; sister, Billie Stiles and nephew, Jason (Briana) Stiles; as well as grandchildren Jackson, Maggie and Eliza Kate Harris; great niece, Hadley Stiles and great nephews, Landon and Remington Stiles. She will also be remembered lovingly by her stepsons, Larry (Diane) Harris and Gregg (Sharon) Harris, their children Bryce (Staci) Harris, Lauren (Jared) Black, Cody Harris, Jesse (Michelle) Harris, and their grandchildren, Alaina and Kenton Harris and Ruger and Dylan Black. The family is also very grateful to neighbors, Mike and Debbie Emery for their love and friendship over many years. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Second Harvest Food Bank or a in Barbara's name. Friends and family may call at their convenience from 2:00 to 6:00 pm Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. A graveside service for immediate family will follow at a later date. A celebration of Barbara's life will be planned for summer and friends and family will be notified once details are set. Mrs. Harris' guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 23 to May 25, 2020