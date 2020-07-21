Barbara "Ann" Hatmaker
Heiskell - Barbara "Ann" Hatmaker age 84 of Heiskell passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was the owner of Cut and Sew Fabrics in Pigeon Forge and later worked for Baxter Entertainment. A member of Mount Harmony Baptist Church. Ann was a daily bible reader who loved her Lord and Savior. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Louise Baxter; brother, John Baxter Jr.; and husband Bishop Hatmaker. She is survived by her children, Teresa Maples Martin Holt (Austin "Culley") and Timothy Maples; siblings, Robert Baxter and Morgan Leigh Childs (Mitchell); special friend, Brenda West. Friends and family may visit at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel 4131 E. Emory Road at their convenience on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 12:00-7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM with Pastor Ronnie Rose officiating. Family and friends will meet on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM for a graveside service at Mount Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery 819 Raccoon Valley Rd in Heiskell. Condolences may be shared at www.mynattfh.com
