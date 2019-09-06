Services
Jones Mortuary
375 N. Main Street
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-1515
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Norris Memorial gardens
Norris, TN
Clinton - Barbara June Melton Henderson passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. June was of the Methodist faith and her favorite bird was the blue bird and favorite flower the Forget-Me-Not. She worked at Git'n Go Market #4 as a deli manager for over 20 years.

June is proceeded in death by her parents Zee and Reba Mitchell Melton. June is survived by her brothers Clifton (Judy) Melton of Clinton, Clayton (Pam) Foust, and her sisters Sue Melton and Faye Melton McCoy all of Andersonville, TN.

June's family and friends will gather on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Norris Memorial gardens in Norris, TN for her graveside service with Brother Robert Jones officiating.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 6, 2019
