Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Highland West Funeral Home
9913 Sherrill Blvd
Knoxville, TN

Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Berry Highland West Cemetery
9913 Sherrill Blvd
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville - Barbara "Flossie" Hensley age 79 of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 13, 2019. Flossie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed going to the gym, sewing, and cross-stitching. Her whole life was her family, and she was loved by all who knew her. Flossie was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Alma Burgin as well as five brothers. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Roy Hensley; daughters, Debbie Stauffenberg (Dan) and Lisa Phillips (Jerry); grandchildren, Kelsey, Savannah, and Brandon; great grandchildren, Emma, Dahlia, and Begonia as well as many other relatives and friends who loved her dearly. Flossie's family will receive friends on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Berry Highland West Funeral Home, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932. Graveside Service and Interment will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11:00am at Berry Highland West Cemetery, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932. Condolences may be left for the family at www.berryhighlandwest.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 16, 2019
