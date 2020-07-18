Barbara (Bobbie) Hensley
Knoxville - Barbara Ruth Hensley (Bobbie), age 84, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away peacefully and gracefully in her home on July 11, 2020 with her family by her side. Bobbie was born on February 5, 1936 to parents Samuel Robert Bean and Elsie Mae Bean. She was the eldest of 5 sisters whom she loved deeply. She attended Fulton High School in Knoxville. Bobbie became a dedicated wife to her husband, James Gilbert Hensley Sr, at the age of 16. Their love story is made for the movies and is the gold standard our family looks to. Barbara and Gilbert would have celebrated 68 years of marriage on August 20, 2020. Bobbie and Gib had 3 wonderful children together: Janice Elaine, James Gilbert Jr., and Joni Ellyn. Bobbie worked at Olan Mills Photography and retired as a general manager. Bobbie was a social butterfly who was always down for a party and a good conversation, especially with a bit of gossip sprinkled in. She loved deeply and strongly and taught everyone she encountered how to do the same. She lived her life beautifully, bravely, and generously. Her wit, jokes, and priceless advice will stay with all of us forever. In tune with Bobbie's life values, she has specifically requested that no sadness come from her passing. She fought her battles with a smile and a joke and wants nothing more than to see love and laughter from all those she loved so deeply. She was preceded in death by parents, Samuel Robert Bean and Elsie Mae Reno Bean; sister, Mary Annette Bean; son-in-law, Stanley English Pollard, Sr., nephews: Jeffrey Scott Ford and William Ralph Tillery III; brothers-in-law: William Ralph Tillery II, Kenneth Hensley, and Eddie Corum; and mother-in-law Ethel Corum. Barbara is survived by her husband, James Gilbert Hensley Sr; sisters, Alma Settlemyer and husband John Settlemyer, Patricia Ford and husband Bob Ford & Dorothy Thomas and husband Larry Thomas; children Janice Elaine Pollard, James Gilbert Hensley Jr. and wife, Cynthia Darlene Hensley, Joni Ellyn Ford and husband, Elmer Gene Ford Jr.; grandchildren Stanley English Pollard Jr. and wife, Lona Pollard, Shannon Elaine Hamlet and husband, Kelly Hamlet, Samantha Leah Beth Hensley, Chelsie Gené Ford-Garner and husband, Andrew Garner, Madison Nicole Hensley and Brandon Bell; great-grandchildren Monica Scholar and husband Matt, Tanner Pollard, Travis Hamlet, Tieler Hamlet, McKinley Hamlet, Brynna Hensley, Ashley and Marcus Rushing; great-great grandchildren, Rhett Scholar, Lyle and Drake Rushing and many beloved nieces and nephews, and special longtime friend and sister-in-law Sharron Haehnlein and her husband Jim. A celebration of Bobbie's life and graveside service at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery will be held at a later date (post pandemic). In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her honor to Saint Jude Hospital. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com
