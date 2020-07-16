1/1
Barbara Howard Flynn
Barbara Howard Flynn

Knoxville - Barbara Flynn, age 82, of the Karns Community, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Barbara was a devoted member of Ball Camp Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School in the children's department for over 50 years as well as prepared and served many meals over the years. She retired from Ball Camp Elementary School after almost 40 years of service. Barbara loved flowers and enjoyed gardening. She was preceded in death by loving and devoted husband of 61 years, Dwight Flynn, father, Waford Howard, and mother, Birdie Mynatt Sutherland. Survivors include daughters, Janet Bunch and husband Tracy, Karen Butler and husband Tom, and Cheryl Mitchell and husband Ben, grandchildren, Nathan (Katie) Butler, Chris Luttrell, Amber (Rocky) Robbins, Brandon (Lauren) Mase, and Emma Mitchell, great Grandchildren, John Parker, Norah, Eddie, Cas and Bo, sister, Shelba Murphy, brother, Bobby Howard and wife Debbie, sisters-in-law, Trula Beazley, Doris Flynn, and Lucille Irwin, brother-in-law, Lowell Flynn and wife Betty, special friends, Jill Lambdin & Joyce Jansen, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend special thanks to in-home caregivers, Rhonda, Tina, Debbie, and Chris. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Saturday, July 18th at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Leonard Markham officiating. Family and friends will meet 2:30 pm Sunday, July 19th at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City to proceed to Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 3 pm interment. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
JUL
18
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
JUL
19
Memorial Gathering
02:30 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
JUL
19
Interment
03:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
