Knoxville - Barbara Flynn, age 82, of the Karns Community, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Barbara was a devoted member of Ball Camp Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School in the children's department for over 50 years as well as prepared and served many meals over the years. She retired from Ball Camp Elementary School after almost 40 years of service. Barbara loved flowers and enjoyed gardening. She was preceded in death by loving and devoted husband of 61 years, Dwight Flynn, father, Waford Howard, and mother, Birdie Mynatt Sutherland. Survivors include daughters, Janet Bunch and husband Tracy, Karen Butler and husband Tom, and Cheryl Mitchell and husband Ben, grandchildren, Nathan (Katie) Butler, Chris Luttrell, Amber (Rocky) Robbins, Brandon (Lauren) Mase, and Emma Mitchell, great Grandchildren, John Parker, Norah, Eddie, Cas and Bo, sister, Shelba Murphy, brother, Bobby Howard and wife Debbie, sisters-in-law, Trula Beazley, Doris Flynn, and Lucille Irwin, brother-in-law, Lowell Flynn and wife Betty, special friends, Jill Lambdin & Joyce Jansen, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend special thanks to in-home caregivers, Rhonda, Tina, Debbie, and Chris. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice
. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Saturday, July 18th at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Leonard Markham officiating. Family and friends will meet 2:30 pm Sunday, July 19th at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City to proceed to Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 3 pm interment. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com