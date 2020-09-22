1/1
Barbara Hypes Campbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Hypes Campbell

Corryton - Barbara Hypes Campbell, 91, of Knoxville, TN went to her new home in heaven on Sunday, September 20, 2020 while at home with her family. She was born in Summersville, WV, a daughter of the late Hobart and Maude Hypes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Campbell, Jr. and sisters, Helen Dean and Ruth Carson.

Barbara is survived by her son, David Campbell, and his wife Gwen; her daughter, Teresa Fleming, and her husband Jim; three grandsons, Matthew Fleming, Christopher Campbell, and Jason Fleming, and four great grandchildren, Nicolas, Matilda, Bryce, and Marcus Fleming.

Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her family was her priority. She drew her strength from her relationship with God and her family.

The family and friends will meet 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery for a graveside service and interment at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to your favorite charity.

Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway is serving the family of Mrs. Campbell.

Mrs. Campbell's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stevens Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Stevens Mortuary
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved