Barbara Hypes Campbell
Corryton - Barbara Hypes Campbell, 91, of Knoxville, TN went to her new home in heaven on Sunday, September 20, 2020 while at home with her family. She was born in Summersville, WV, a daughter of the late Hobart and Maude Hypes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Campbell, Jr. and sisters, Helen Dean and Ruth Carson.
Barbara is survived by her son, David Campbell, and his wife Gwen; her daughter, Teresa Fleming, and her husband Jim; three grandsons, Matthew Fleming, Christopher Campbell, and Jason Fleming, and four great grandchildren, Nicolas, Matilda, Bryce, and Marcus Fleming.
Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her family was her priority. She drew her strength from her relationship with God and her family.
The family and friends will meet 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery for a graveside service and interment at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to your favorite charity
.
Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway is serving the family of Mrs. Campbell.
Mrs. Campbell's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com