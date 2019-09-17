Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
New Jewish Cemetery
Knoxville - Barbara Isenberg passed away on September 16, 2019 of complications from HHT. Barbara was an Account Executive with WATE-TV until her retirement in 2003. She was active in the West Hills 10 O'Clock Gardeners and the West Hill Beautification Council and many civic and religious organizations over the years. She was a Life Member of Hadassah. She is survived by her husband, Ron Isenberg; son, Kevin (Sarah Gelbman) Isenberg, Atlanta; daughter, Kim Isenberg, Knoxville; grandson, Justin Isenberg, Atlanta; brother, Averell (Qing) Satloff, New York City; nephew, Alexander Satloff, New York City. Graveside services will be held at the New Jewish Cemetery on Wednesday at 10:00 am and will be conducted by Rabbi Yossi Wilhelm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
