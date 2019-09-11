|
|
Barbara J. Campbell
Knoxville - Barbara J. Campbell, age 76, passed away September 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's, surrounded by family. She never lost the ability to show love to everyone. She was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by parents, Virgie and Bob Stinnett Sr.; husband, Bill Campbell; brothers, George, Bob Jr. and Larry Stinnett. Barbara was the much loved mother of Karen and John Warren; cherished grandmother of Jessica and Austin Smith and Jena Warren; great-grandmother of Easton and Braydon; beloved brother, Ron Stinnett and many nieces, nephews, step-children and step-grandchildren. Special thanks for the love and care given by the staff of Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care and Smokey Mountain Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN, 37919. The family will receive friends in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy., Knoxville, TN, on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm. Funeral service to follow at 7:00pm with Dr. Todd Stinnett officiating. Family and friends will meet at Louisville Cemetery, Louisville Rd. on Friday, September 13, 2019 for a 10:00am interment service. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Arrangements By:
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019