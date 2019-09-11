Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Hwy.
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Hwy.
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Interment
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Louisville Cemetery
Louisville Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Campbell


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Campbell Obituary
Barbara J. Campbell

Knoxville - Barbara J. Campbell, age 76, passed away September 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's, surrounded by family. She never lost the ability to show love to everyone. She was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by parents, Virgie and Bob Stinnett Sr.; husband, Bill Campbell; brothers, George, Bob Jr. and Larry Stinnett. Barbara was the much loved mother of Karen and John Warren; cherished grandmother of Jessica and Austin Smith and Jena Warren; great-grandmother of Easton and Braydon; beloved brother, Ron Stinnett and many nieces, nephews, step-children and step-grandchildren. Special thanks for the love and care given by the staff of Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care and Smokey Mountain Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN, 37919. The family will receive friends in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy., Knoxville, TN, on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm. Funeral service to follow at 7:00pm with Dr. Todd Stinnett officiating. Family and friends will meet at Louisville Cemetery, Louisville Rd. on Friday, September 13, 2019 for a 10:00am interment service. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By:

Berry Funeral Home

3704 Chapman Highway

Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now