Knoxville - Barbara J. Dockery, age 78, of Knoxville, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. She was of the Baptist Faith. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her Mother, Mary Lou Cardwell, Sisters Judy Bailey and Nancy Breeden. Survivors: Son: Chuck Dockery, Daughter: Debbie Rogers and husband Mark, Grandchildren: Evan and Mike Rogers and Charles Goodin, Brother: Billy Cardwell, Sister: Pasty Clemmer, Her loving pet: Duke. Family and friends will meet 11 AM Thursday in Atchley's Seymour Memory Gardens for graveside services, Rev. Luke Wilkerson officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865. (577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
