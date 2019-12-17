|
Barbara J. "Bobbie" Harrell
Maynardville - Barbara J. "Bobbie" Davis Harrell-age 55 of Maynardville passed away suddenly Monday, December 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was a member of Dutch Valley Baptist Church. Preceded in death by father, Donald Davis; sister, Janice Cooke; brother, Donnie Davis.
Survivors: her loving husband of 42 years, Junior Harrell; son, Ronnie Harrell and wife, Ashely; grandsons, Brad and Chad Harrell; son, Nick Harrell and wife, Ashley; grandson, River Harrell; mother, Edna Nicely Davis; brother, Johnny Davis and wife, Susie; sisters, Pam Braden; Kathy Atkins and husband, Steve.
Funeral services 11 A.M. Friday, December 20, 2019, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Leon Nicely, Rev. Jimmy Frye officiating with music by Grace Atkins, Miranda Ray and Rev. Richard and Linda Nicley. Interment will follow at the Harrell Family Cemetery at her home, Gray Road, Maynardville. Pallbearers: Ronnie Harrell, Brad Harrell, Nick Harrell, Bubby Braden, Scottie Atkins, Josh Bailey. Honorary Pallbearers: Doyle Nicely, Donnie Davis, Tyler Nicely, Jason Nicely, Tony Bailey, Jason Morris, Jason Bailey and members of the Union County Rescue Squad. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to assist with funeral expenses. The family will receive friends 5-8 P.M. Thursday, December 19, 2019, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019