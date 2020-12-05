Barbara J. Rauhuff Patterson Coney
Knoxville - Barbara J. Rauhuff Patterson Coney 78, formerly of Knoxville passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Rev. Frank and Rosie Rauhuff; husbands, Don Patterson and Russell Coney; brothers, George, Phillip and Sam; sisters, Betty Monger and Billie Lewelling. Barbara is survived by son, Don Patterson; daughter and son-in-law, Diane (Max) Teffeteller; stepdaughters, Beth (Kenny) Sullivan and Tabby Esposito; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy, service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Jordan Amburn and Rev. Roy Kelley officiating. Interment will follow in Clark's Grove Cemetery in Maryville. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com