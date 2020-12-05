1/1
Knoxville - Barbara J. Rauhuff Patterson Coney 78, formerly of Knoxville passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Rev. Frank and Rosie Rauhuff; husbands, Don Patterson and Russell Coney; brothers, George, Phillip and Sam; sisters, Betty Monger and Billie Lewelling. Barbara is survived by son, Don Patterson; daughter and son-in-law, Diane (Max) Teffeteller; stepdaughters, Beth (Kenny) Sullivan and Tabby Esposito; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy, service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Jordan Amburn and Rev. Roy Kelley officiating. Interment will follow in Clark's Grove Cemetery in Maryville. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2020.
