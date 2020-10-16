Barbara J. Shoffner WoodsBarbara J. Shoffner Woods, age 81, passed away at Parkwest Medical Center on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ed and Edna Strader Shoffner. Mrs. Woods was a realtor and was a member of Springhill Baptist Church. She loved her church and church family. She loved to sew, she was an avid collector, and enjoyed spending time outdoors. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her second husband Joseph (Charlie) Woods, her first husband Ira Moneymaker, and four siblingsShe is survived by Robin (Mark) Clabough, Angel Western, Penney Woods, Josh Western, Shawn Western, Austin Western, several siblings, nieces and nephews.A graveside service with Pastor Joe Norris officiating will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, at 10:00 AM, in Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens are honored to serve the family of Barbara Woods.