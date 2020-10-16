1/1
Barbara J. Shoffner Woods
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara J. Shoffner Woods

Barbara J. Shoffner Woods, age 81, passed away at Parkwest Medical Center on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ed and Edna Strader Shoffner. Mrs. Woods was a realtor and was a member of Springhill Baptist Church. She loved her church and church family. She loved to sew, she was an avid collector, and enjoyed spending time outdoors. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her second husband Joseph (Charlie) Woods, her first husband Ira Moneymaker, and four siblings

She is survived by Robin (Mark) Clabough, Angel Western, Penney Woods, Josh Western, Shawn Western, Austin Western, several siblings, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with Pastor Joe Norris officiating will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, at 10:00 AM, in Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.

Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens are honored to serve the family of Barbara Woods.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Powell
160 Edgemoor Road
Powell, TN 37849
865-945-3461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Powell & Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved