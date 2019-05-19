|
|
Barbara Jane Newton
Knoxville, TN
Barbara Jane Newton, 74, passed away suddenly on May 5, 2019. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, teacher and friend. Barbara touched countless lives during her 38 years teaching for Volusia County Schools in Florida. She was a much-loved coach and school librarian during that time. In 2006, Barbara joyously made the transition to being a "Granny" and devoted the rest of her life to being the best grandmother possible. She spent her time doting on her family, playing tennis, playing cards with friends, and attending Concord United Methodist Church.
Barbara was a proud alumnus of Appalachian State University in Boone, NC where she received her teaching degree. She had a passion for the University of Florida Gators and cheered them on at every opportunity.
Barbara is survived by her daughter Laura Hughes and son-in-law Duke Hughes; her grandchildren Maggie and Charlie Hughes; her siblings Julia Ramsey, Ronnie Hood, Bob and Rita Hood, Terry and Dawn Hood. She is reunited with her parents Guy Russell Hood and Clarice Evelyn Hood.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Wednesday, May 29th at 6 p.m. 12804 Norden Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 19, 2019