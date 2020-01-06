|
|
Barbara Jane Townsend
Louisville - Barbara Jane Townsend age 89, of Louisville, Went Home To Be With Her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was a charter member of Fellowship Baptist Church also retired from the University of Tennessee. Preceded in death by husband, Clyde Townsend; son, David Glenn Townsend; parents, Ben and Nettie Eaton; sisters, Mary Lou Belcher, Margaret Ann Snyder; brothers, James and William Eaton.
Survived by sons and daughters in law, Rick and Emily Townsend, Sam and Theresa Townsend; daughter and son in law, Jamie and Allen Williams; nine grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service 7:00 PM Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel Pastor Tim Townsend and Rev. Allen Williams officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home. Graveside and interment 11:00 AM Wednesday at Grandview Cemetery. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org(865)982-6041.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020