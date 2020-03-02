Services
Barbara Jane Williams Obituary
Barbara Jane Williams

Knoxville - Barbara Jane Williams 93 of Knoxville passed away singing Monday March 2, 2020. She was a member of 2nd United Methodist Church in Knoxville and sang in the choir for many years. She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Leslie L. Williams; brothers, Jack and Kenneth Edmonds and sister Mary Gilbreath. Barbara is survived by 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Gina (John) Stansberry and Tammy (Mark) Titus; son and daughter-in-law, Rick (Janet) Williams; 4 grandchildren, Jessica (Aaron) Bledsoe, Casey (Geoff) Kashif, Kristi (Blaise) Burnette and Logan Williams; 4 great-grandchildren, Emma and Erica Bledsoe, Eliza and Everly Kashif; brother-in-law, Red (Shirley) Williams.; niece, Linda (Barry) Miller; Special friend, Tammy Davis. Family and friends will meet Wednesday March 4, 2020 at New Grey Cemetery for a 11:00 a.m. graveside service, Rev. Richard Richter officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
