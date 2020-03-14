Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Shiloh Cemetery
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Shiloh Cemetery
Barbara Jean Obituary
Barbara Jean

Ownby - Barbara Jean Ownby age 81, of Interlachen, Florida (formally of Seymour, Tennessee) went to her heavenly home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Barbara was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her life was centered on her Christian faith on her family and she made many sacrifices for the benefit of her husband, children and family. Barbara also enjoyed taking care of all kinds of animals. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 52 years, William Ownby, Sons: William Ownby Jr., and Benny Ownby

Survivors:Son: Brian Ownby, Daughter: Belinda Ownby Parton, Seven grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Funeral Service 7 PM Monday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Jim McNeal officiating. Graveside service and interment 11 AM Tuesday at Shiloh Cemetery. The family will receive friend 5-7 PM Monday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
