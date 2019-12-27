Services
Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Powell
160 Edgemoor Road
Powell, TN 37849
865-945-3461
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Powell
160 Edgemoor Road
Powell, TN 37849
Entombment
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Powell
160 Edgemoor Road
Powell, TN 37849
Barbara Jean Ailor Wilson Hooks

Barbara Jean Ailor Wilson Hooks Obituary
Barbara Jean Ailor Wilson Hooks

Heiskell - Barbara Jean Ailor Wilson Hooks, age 81, of Heiskell, TN., passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, surrounded by family. Barbara was born in Maynardville, TN in 1938. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and at the Fairview Community Education Woman's Club.

She is preceded by her husband, William Hooks; her birth parents, Zemp & Johnnie Ailor; adoptive parents, Scott & Stella Wilson; her brothers, Leo Coppock, Willie Wilson, and Hubert Wilson; her sister Linda Carroll and Sue Smith; and her infant sister Betty Ailor.

Barbara is survived her daughter Angela (Leonard) McMahan; her son Rex (Elizabeth) Hooks; three grandchildren, Jennifer Hooks, Tagan Hooks, and Caleb McMahan; 6 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Martha & Lois; two brothers, Theo & Darrell; plus several nieces & nephews and many friends.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 4:00PM to 6:00PM and Woodhaven Chapel. The entombment will be held at 11:00AM Monday, December 30, 2019 in the Mausoleum at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. Pastor Joe McCoy will officiate both services.

To share your thoughts and condolences please go to www.woodhavenfh.com.

Woodhaven Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens are honored to serve the Hooks Family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
