Barbara Jean Ailor Wilson Hooks
Heiskell - Barbara Jean Ailor Wilson Hooks, age 81, of Heiskell, TN., passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, surrounded by family. Barbara was born in Maynardville, TN in 1938. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and at the Fairview Community Education Woman's Club.
She is preceded by her husband, William Hooks; her birth parents, Zemp & Johnnie Ailor; adoptive parents, Scott & Stella Wilson; her brothers, Leo Coppock, Willie Wilson, and Hubert Wilson; her sister Linda Carroll and Sue Smith; and her infant sister Betty Ailor.
Barbara is survived her daughter Angela (Leonard) McMahan; her son Rex (Elizabeth) Hooks; three grandchildren, Jennifer Hooks, Tagan Hooks, and Caleb McMahan; 6 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Martha & Lois; two brothers, Theo & Darrell; plus several nieces & nephews and many friends.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 4:00PM to 6:00PM and Woodhaven Chapel. The entombment will be held at 11:00AM Monday, December 30, 2019 in the Mausoleum at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. Pastor Joe McCoy will officiate both services.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019