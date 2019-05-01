|
Barbara Jean Beeler
Knoxville, TN
Barbara Loy Beeler, age 73, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away peacefully at her home April 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was a devoted Christian and was loved by many. Barbara never met a stranger, and was always full of joy and willing to help anyone in need. She is preceded in death by her father Arthur Loy and her mother Wanda Loy. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Max Beeler; her daughter Kimberly (Bernard) Harrell; grandson Gavin; her sister Susan (Jerry) Loy Jones; nieces Mitz (Paul) Hoffmann and Rachael (Drew) Nelson; and great nephews Zachary and Maddox. Family will receive friends Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with funeral to follow starting 8:00pm with Pastor Don Payne to officiate. Family and friends will meet at Bookwalter Cemetery at 10:45am on Saturday, May 4, 2019 for an 11:00am interment. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 1 to May 2, 2019