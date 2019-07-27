|
Barbara Jean Bledsoe
Lenoir City - Barbara Jean Bledsoe - age 78 of Lenoir City, passed away Wednesday evening on July 24, 2019. Barbara was a member of Valley View Freewill Baptist Church in Loudon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Lee Bledsoe; daughter, Sonya Rene' Bledsoe-Wynn; parents, J. R. and Ree Akins; sister, Christine Cook and brother, J. L. Akins. Survived by her sons, Greg Bledsoe (Debra) and James Keith Bledsoe; grandchildren, Greg Bledsoe, Craig Bledsoe and Shelby Bledsoe; great-grandchildren, Riley Silk and Ethan Tran; brothers, J. B. Akins and Richard Akins; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Glenda Ingram. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 29th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be follow at 7 p.m. Monday in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Daniel Fortman. Graveside services and interment will at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Oak Grove Church Cemetery in Madisonville. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 27, 2019