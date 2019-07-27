Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Church Cemetery
Madisonville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Bledsoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Bledsoe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean Bledsoe Obituary
Barbara Jean Bledsoe

Lenoir City - Barbara Jean Bledsoe - age 78 of Lenoir City, passed away Wednesday evening on July 24, 2019. Barbara was a member of Valley View Freewill Baptist Church in Loudon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Lee Bledsoe; daughter, Sonya Rene' Bledsoe-Wynn; parents, J. R. and Ree Akins; sister, Christine Cook and brother, J. L. Akins. Survived by her sons, Greg Bledsoe (Debra) and James Keith Bledsoe; grandchildren, Greg Bledsoe, Craig Bledsoe and Shelby Bledsoe; great-grandchildren, Riley Silk and Ethan Tran; brothers, J. B. Akins and Richard Akins; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Glenda Ingram. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 29th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be follow at 7 p.m. Monday in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Daniel Fortman. Graveside services and interment will at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Oak Grove Church Cemetery in Madisonville. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now