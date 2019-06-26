Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
620 State St.
Knoxville, TN
Barbara Jean (Sanders) Brown


Barbara Jean (Sanders) Brown Obituary
Barbara Jean (Sanders) Brown

Knoxville - Barbara Jean (Sanders) Brown, age 72, went to be with the Lord on June 25, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on July 28, 1946. She was a graduate of Williston Northampton School and Elmira College. After college, she married the love of her life, James H. Brown with whom she lived a blessed and glorious life for 50 years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Knoxville, Knoxville Christian Women's Connection, Knoxville Symphony League, and a lifetime member of Presbyterian Women. She was involved in many organizations in Knoxville as well as in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Jean Atkinson and Donald Santaniello.

She is survived by her husband, James H. Brown, her sister Carol Kelley, both of Knoxville, her brother, Joseph Santaniello and wife Angela of Massachusetts, nephew, Jim Lepine and wife Jennifer of Cummings, GA, niece, Jackie Delorm and husband Rob of East Berne, New York, sister-in-law, Jeanie Belhobek and husband George of Pepper Pike, OH, 2 great nephews and 1 great niece, Goddaughter Shelby Brooks and husband Tracy, special friend and caregiver, Alisa Jones and husband Chris, all of Knoxville. She will be greatly missed by many.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 2:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church at 620 State St., Knoxville, TN 37902. Barbara's family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barbara's name may be made to First Presbyterian Church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 26, 2019
