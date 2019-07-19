Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:45 PM
Roseberry Cemetery
Graveside service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Roseberry Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Farrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Denton Farrington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean Denton Farrington Obituary
Barbara Jean Denton Farrington

Knoxville - Barbara Jean Denton Farrington, age 89, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Thursday July 18, 2019, at Ft. Sander's Regional Medical Center. She was a long time member of Dutch Valley Church of God, and was a devoted wife, beloved mother, and cherished mamaw. Preceded in death by husband Paul Earnest Farrington, daughter, LaVerne Mayhew and Ginger Rouse. She is survived by children, Beverly Curb (Tim), Mark Farrington (Myra), and Paula Wyres (Eddie); nine grandchildren, many great grandchildren; son-in-law, Joe Rouse; sisters-in-law and friend, Irene Farrington and Jewel Vermillion; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm Saturday July 20, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow at 5:00 pm with Pastor Jack Dean officiating. The family and friends will meet at 1:45 pm Sunday July 21, 2019, at Roseberry Cemetery for a 2:00 pm graveside service with Rev. Jimmy Davidson. Grandsons will service as pallbearers. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 19 to July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now