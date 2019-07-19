|
Barbara Jean Denton Farrington
Knoxville - Barbara Jean Denton Farrington, age 89, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Thursday July 18, 2019, at Ft. Sander's Regional Medical Center. She was a long time member of Dutch Valley Church of God, and was a devoted wife, beloved mother, and cherished mamaw. Preceded in death by husband Paul Earnest Farrington, daughter, LaVerne Mayhew and Ginger Rouse. She is survived by children, Beverly Curb (Tim), Mark Farrington (Myra), and Paula Wyres (Eddie); nine grandchildren, many great grandchildren; son-in-law, Joe Rouse; sisters-in-law and friend, Irene Farrington and Jewel Vermillion; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm Saturday July 20, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow at 5:00 pm with Pastor Jack Dean officiating. The family and friends will meet at 1:45 pm Sunday July 21, 2019, at Roseberry Cemetery for a 2:00 pm graveside service with Rev. Jimmy Davidson. Grandsons will service as pallbearers. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 19 to July 20, 2019