Barbara Jean (Sparks) Dowell passed from this life on May 29, 2019, at the age of 84. "Granny Barbara" is preceded in death by her mother, Margaret McCarter, and her sons, Chuck and Mike Dowell. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Michael) Myshrall; her son, Jeff (Cindy Edwards) Franklin; and daughter-in-law, Karen Dowell. Also, grandchildren Tara (Jon), Monique, Thomas (Ashlea), LaToya and Tristan; great grandchildren Nicole, Whitney, Kelli, Lindsey, Brandon, Johanna, Mikaia, Clay, Michael and Cade; and great-great grandchildren Peyton and Shelbi.
Barbara will be remembered as a Burlington community activist and Levi's retiree. She was proud to be a descendant of the Sparks family of Cades Cove. The family intends to have a private celebration of life and requests that donations be made to the Daily Living Center of the Office on Aging, P.O. Box 51650, Knoxville, TN 37950-1650 in lieu of flowers.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 2, 2019