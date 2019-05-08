|
Barbara Jean Greene
Knoxville, TN
Barbara Jean Greene, age 56 of Knoxville passed away May 2, 2019. She is preceded in death by father Billy Gene Hamblin. Survived by children Joshua Rogers (Jessica) and Mathew Greene, grandchildren Cassen Rogers, Brody Rogers, Lily Belle Rogers, mother and step-father Jean and Floyd Pemberton, brothers Mark Hamblin (Virgina), Mitchell Pemberton (Wendy), sister Michelle Miller (Dennis), and many
nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family will receive friends at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel from 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, May 9, 2019, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7:00pm. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 8 to May 9, 2019